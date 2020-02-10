Janet Jackson Plots 2020 Black Diamond World Tour

Janet Jackson will kick off her 2020 Black Diamond World Tour this summer in North America, the singer announced on Monday.
The tour will feature all-new songs from her upcoming studio album, Black Diamond, set for release later this year, as well as a special performance for the 30th anniversary of her multi-platinum LP Rhythm Nation 1814.
Jackson will first perform in Miami on June 24th, visiting major cities across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping the North American leg on August 23rd, at the Tacoma Dome in Washington State. The North American route will include 34 shows total.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, February 13th at LiveNation.com. European and other international dates will be announced in the coming weeks.
As part of Rhythm Nation‘s 30th anniversary celebration, Jackson released a remix collection for the album this past September, compiling over 80 remixes and three B-sides from the era in their first-ever digital release.
Rhythm Nation also received a vinyl reissue last summer, along with other classic Jackson albums, including 1993’s Janet., 1997’s The Velvet Rope and 2001’s All for You. Her 1986 breakout solo record, Control, was also reissued, alongside the first-ever vinyl release of its 1987 remix follow-up, Control: The Remixes.
Janet Jackson Black Diamond 2020 North American Tour Dates
June 24 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
June 26 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
June 27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
June 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 1 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 3 – New Orleans, LA @ Essence Festival
July 5 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
July 7 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 12 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
July 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 17 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
July 18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 21 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
July 22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnati Music Festival
July 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 31 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
August 1 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
August 3 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
August 5 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
August 7 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
August 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
August 10 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
August 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
August 15 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
August 17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 18 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
August 20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
August 22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
August 23 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome