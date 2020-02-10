Janet Jackson Plots 2020 Black Diamond World Tour

Janet Jackson will kick off her 2020 Black Diamond World Tour this summer in North America, the singer announced on Monday.

The tour will feature all-new songs from her upcoming studio album, Black Diamond, set for release later this year, as well as a special performance for the 30th anniversary of her multi-platinum LP Rhythm Nation 1814.

Jackson will first perform in Miami on June 24th, visiting major cities across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping the North American leg on August 23rd, at the Tacoma Dome in Washington State. The North American route will include 34 shows total.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, February 13th at LiveNation.com. European and other international dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

As part of Rhythm Nation‘s 30th anniversary celebration, Jackson released a remix collection for the album this past September, compiling over 80 remixes and three B-sides from the era in their first-ever digital release.

Rhythm Nation also received a vinyl reissue last summer, along with other classic Jackson albums, including 1993’s Janet., 1997’s The Velvet Rope and 2001’s All for You. Her 1986 breakout solo record, Control, was also reissued, alongside the first-ever vinyl release of its 1987 remix follow-up, Control: The Remixes.

Janet Jackson Black Diamond 2020 North American Tour Dates

June 24 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

June 26 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

June 27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

June 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 1 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 3 – New Orleans, LA @ Essence Festival

July 5 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

July 7 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 12 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 17 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 21 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

July 22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnati Music Festival

July 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 31 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

August 1 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

August 3 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

August 5 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

August 7 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

August 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

August 10 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

August 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

August 15 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

August 17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 18 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

August 20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

August 22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 23 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome