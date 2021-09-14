 Janet Jackson Preps New Single, Album for 2022 - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Janet Jackson Announces First New Album Since 2015

News comes in advance of pop icon’s four-hour Janet documentary arriving in January

Janet Jackson arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP

Janet Jackson announced that she will release a new album in 2022, and that a new single will arrive by the end of this year via her label, Rhythm Nation Records.

Jackson offered no additional details about the forthcoming single, although she did reveal production credits for the album, which will be her first since 2015’s Unbreakable. The album will find her reuniting with production/songwriting duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, as well as collaborating with Darrel Randle, Ralph Johnson (a founding member of Earth, Wind & Fire), Siedah Garret, and Marcel East.

The news comes in advance of the release of Janet, a four-hour documentary that chronicles her personal life and career that arrives in January via Lifetime and A&E. She executive-produced the documentary alongside Randy Jackson.

The Ben Hirsch-directed two-part film will include archival footage, never-before-seen home videos, and celebrity interviews, including chats with Missy Elliott, Paula Abdul and Mariah Carey. It follows Jackson and her family following the death of her father Joseph, the patriarch of the Jackson dynasty who died in 2018. Jackson also discusses her 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, the death of her brother Michael Jackson, and becoming a mother.

Jackson was originally slated to release her 12th studio album Black Diamond along with an accompanying tour in 2020, but both were postponed due to the pandemic.

Rolling Stone
