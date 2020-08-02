See Jane’s Addiction Perform ‘Stop!’ for Lolla2020 Livestream

Two days after reuniting with Porno for Pyros, Perry Farrell reconvened with Jane’s Addiction as part of the Lolla2020 livestream, a four-day virtual event taking place over the same long weekend as the COVID-cancelled Lollapalooza 2020.

Performing from a Los Angeles soundstage surrounded by video screens — just the band’s second gig in the past three years — Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Chris Chaney unearthed “I Would for You,” a track from the band’s eponymous 1987 quasi-live LP, for the first time in eight years, as well as the Ritual de lo Habitual classic “Stop!”

In addition to Saturday’s Jane’s Addiction performance, Farrell — who is co-hosting the Lolla2020 livestream — also sat down with longtime David Bowie and Spiders From Mars pianist Mick Garson to discuss that music icon’s legacy, as well as perform a piano-led rendition of “Ziggy Stardust”:

On Thursday, Farrell, a co-founder of Lollapalooza, reunited with Porno for Pyros for their first semi-public performance in 24 years, playing their hit “Pets” and “Kimberly Austin.”

Over its four days, Lolla2020 will feature past headlining sets from Paul McCartney, OutKast, Chance the Rapper and Arcade Fire, who celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album The Suburbs Sunday, the same day their 2010 Lollapalooza performance will rebroadcast. The virtual fest also hosted via-video performances by H.E.R., Kali Uchis, Tank and the Bangas and Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni, who covered Pearl Jam’s “Black.”