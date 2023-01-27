fbpixel
Jane's Addition

Jane’s Addiction Enlist Josh Klinghoffer as Dave Navarro Not Ready for Return

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist to fill in for Navarro on upcoming tour dates as he continues recovery from long Covid
Jane's Addiction Getty Images

The semi-reunited Jane’s Addiction have announced another lineup change with former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Josh Klinghoffer filling in for Dave Navarro on the band’s upcoming tour.

Prior to Jane’s Addiction’s return as part their joint tour with Smashing Pumpkins last year, Perry Farrell and company revealed that Navarro would not be joining them on the road as the guitarist recovered from a lengthy bout with long Covid; Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen subbed in in Navarro’s absence.

A complete reunion of the classic Jane’s lineup in over a decade will have to wait a little longer, however, as the band announced Friday that Navarro will not join them on their initial run of 2023 dates.

“As a band we are in a great place, writing new music, and the bond is tighter than ever,” the band wrote in a statement. “We all hope Dave can be out playing with us; when he feels healthy and ready.”

Farrell, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins continued, “For the near future, our brother Josh Klinghoffer will jump in for the upcoming shows on the West Coast, South America and some additional international shows.”

Jane’s Addiction have so far booked five West Coast for March, followed by a trio of South American gigs at Farrell’s Lollapalooza fests.

As Farrell told Rolling Stone in 2022, even though the band had never played a gig without Navarro since their 1985 formation, “When we booked this tour and Dave was sick, we didn’t know he’d take this long, to be honest with you. You have to be able to adapt. I really do have to consider everybody on the crew and their families. They have mouths to feed, and they haven’t had a paycheck in almost two years.”

