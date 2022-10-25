Jane’s Addiction Scrap 5 Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Following Perry Farrell Injury 

Jane’s Addiction hit another health-related snag in their plans for the 32-date North American arena tour they’re currently on with Smashing Pumpkins. After sustaining an injury following their appearance at Madison Square Garden last week, frontman Perry Farrell issued a statement announcing the cancellation of their set for the next handful of stops on the Spirits On Fire tour.

“After Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, I suffered an injury that resulted in my inability to perform. I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders,” he wrote. “Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well as Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City.”

Our Lady Peace will fill in for Jane’s Addiction for the next three shows, and the band plans to rejoin the tour in Cleveland on Saturday. Farrell added: “I am filled with sadness and frustration to have to announce this, but I have to mend in order to continue the tour and get back on stage.”

Just before the Smashing Pumpkins tour began, Jane’s Addiction announced that, at least for the time being, guitarist Dave Navarro would be sidelined from the trek with long Covid, which has rendered him unable to perform. The band has been performing with Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen instead. The tour marks the first time since Navarro joined the group in 1985 that Jane’s Addiction has performed a show without him.

“I wish I could have waited longer for Dave,” Farrell told Rolling Stone in September. “Maybe he will call me in a week and say, ‘I’m good to go.’ And what could happen is, he could just slide right next to Troy.”

The tour hasn’t been all bad news, though. In his statement, Farrell added: “The tour so far has been an absolute blast. Filled with so much joy and rock vibes. I’ve loved seeing all your faces, hearing you sing with us and feeling the love and energy from each and every one of you. Especially all the people from my generation, and there’s been a lot of youngsters I have enjoyed speaking to. Good times.”