Jane’s Addiction Play ‘Been Caught Stealing’ in Clip from ‘Jane’s Addiction Replay 2020’ Doc

Jane’s Addiction perform their classic “Been Caught Stealing” in a new clip from their documentary/concert film, Jane’s Addiction Replay 2020, which is available to stream Thursday, March 25th, on the Coda Collection.

The performance finds the band in fine form as they blaze through the 1990 hit, with Dave Navarro casually tearing through a pitch-perfect solo and Perry Farrell belting the hook, “We walk right through the door/Walk right through the door/Hey, all right! If I get by, it’s mine/Mine, mine, mine, mine, mine, mine.”

The “Been Caught Stealing” clip and the rest of the live footage in Replay 2020 was taken from Jane’s Addiction’s set at last summer’s virtual Lollapalooza festival, which marked their first performance in three years. The seven-song set also featured “Stop,” “Ocean Size,” and “I Would for You.” Along with the performance, Replay 2020 includes new interviews with the band as they discuss their origins, major albums, and their association with Lollapalooza.

“After 35 years of fighting I’m super glad we’re all alive and sounding so good,” Farrell said in a statement. “This session just sparked my imagination on what we can accomplish during the next 10 years.”