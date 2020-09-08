Janelle Monáe Ready to Testify on Invigorating New Single ‘Turntables’

Janelle Monáe calls out injustice on the new single “Turntables.” This is her first piece of original music since releasing her Grammy-nominated 2018 album Dirty Computer.

For “Turntables,” Monáe worked with some of her most trusted collaborators: Nate “Rocket” Wonder, Roman GianArthur and George A. Peters. “The table ’bout to turn,” she repeats as the song opens. As the track progresses, she calls America “a lie,” adding that “the whole world ’bout to testify” against it.

The song is featured in All In: The Fight for Democracy, a new documentary from Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?) and Lisa Cortés (The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion). Set to premiere on Amazon Prime on September 18th, All In traces the history of voter suppression that has continuously targeted black communities across the United States — while also detailing the current activism in the movement led by Stacey Abrams. Abrams ran against Georgia’s then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp in a contentious race to become Georgia’s Governor, an election that Kemp himself oversaw.

“When I started running for governor, we anticipated that voter suppression was going to be instrumental in Brian Kemp’s campaign,” Abrams says in the film’s trailer. “And we were right… Thousands of people were told, ‘No,’ and didn’t have the authority to demand better.”

Monáe’s new film Antebellum will also premiere on September 18th, available through VOD. The psychological horror film sees Monáe playing a present-day woman who suddenly finds herself trapped in the past.