Janelle Monáe’s ‘The Age of Pleasure’ Features Grace Jones, Sister Nancy

Janelle Monáe revealed the track list for her upcoming album The Age of Pleasure, set to drop this Friday, June 9. The upcoming record features contributions from Grace Jones, Sister Nancy, Amaarae, Doechii, Nia Long, Ckay, and Seun Kuti and Egypt 80.

The artist — who is also Rolling Stone’s most recent cover star — will release her first album in five years since 2018’s Dirty Computer. So far, she’s shared a couple of songs (and teased accompanying videos) from the album, including “Lipstick Lover” and “Float,” featuring Seun Kuti and Egypt 80’.

In her interview, Monáe discussed how her new album reflects her recent efforts to reorient her world around pleasure, to enjoy herself, be present, and hopefully calm her anxiety. “I think being an artist gets lonely,” Monáe said. “Most people don’t understand what’s going on in my brain. Community has been so helpful to me; it’s beautiful that I have a title called The Age of Pleasure because it actually re-centers me. It’s not about an album anymore. I’ve changed my whole fucking lifestyle.”

This summer, Monáe will embark on a 26-city tour kicking off Aug. 30 at the WAMU Theater in Seattle. The trek will continue through the fall, wrapping on Oct. 18 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

The Age of Pleasure Track List

1. Float [ft. Seun Kuti and Egypt 80]

2. Champagne Shit

3. Black Sugar Beach

4. Phenomenal [ft. Doechii]

5. Haute

6. Ooh La La [ft. Grace Jones]

7. Lipstick Lover

8. The Rush [ft. Amaarae and Nia Long]

9. The French 75 [ft. Sister Nancy]

10. Water Slide

11 Know Better [ft. CKay]

12 Paid in Pleasure

13 Only Have Eyes 42

14 A Dry Red