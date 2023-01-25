fbpixel
Float, Don't Walk

Janelle Monáe Teases New Single ‘Float’ With Birthday Montage

The sunny clip featured a montage video of the singer blissfully poolside on her birthday
Janelle Monáe attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. FilmMagic

Janelle Monáe shared a teaser of her upcoming single “Float” on social media on Wednesday. 

The clip features a montage video of the singer blissfully poolside with floaties, drinks and balloons, with the majority of the video appearing to be from her recent birthday celebration in December.

In the 30-second snippet, the award-winning artist and author sings, “No I’m not the same, I think I done changed/ See something not the same/ I used to walk into the room head down, I don’t walk, now I float/ Float all of my, float all of this, float/ They hangin’ onto that goose down in my coat.”

Last month, Monáe teased the themes of “Float” on their birthday with a tweet from a studio with the caption: “Best way to describe how I’m feeling on this birthday. It’s float season for me baby. Floating in gratitude…feeling much lighter. Fucked around and got more FREE.”

No word on an official release date for the track. In the meantime, Monáe was recently presented with the SeeHer Award at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, and was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

While the singer’s most recent studio album was 2018’s Dirty Computer, Monáe released two singles in 2021 including “Stronger” (from Netflix’s We the People) and “Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout).”

