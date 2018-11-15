Watch Janelle Monae Bring ‘Pynk’ to ‘Austin City Limits’

Janelle Monae released one of 2018’s most buzzed-about albums this spring with Dirty Computer, and now she’s taking a victory lap through Austin City Limits. In early October, between her performances at the Austin City Limits music festival, she taped an hour-long set for the long-running PBS television series. The full episode will air this weekend on November 17th — and you can watch her joyous performance of album highlight “Pynk” right now.

Monae rules the stage in a Dirty Computer sweatshirt, a militant-chic beret and her signature pink pantaloons from the “Pynk” music video. Her five-person backing band and four smooth synchronized dancers join her in the celebration. See the full set list for the episode — which also includes a cover of her friend Prince’s classic “Purple Rain” — below.

The pop boundary-pusher recently discussed Dirty Computer and more at a public Q&A with Rolling Stone staff writer Brittany Spanos. She’s set to appear in director Robert Zemeckis’ new film, Marwen Station, with Steve Carell in December.

Set List

“Crazy, Classic Life”

“Screwed”

“Django Jane”

“Primetime/Purple Rain”

“Pynk”

“Make Me Feel”

“Tightrope”

“Come Alive