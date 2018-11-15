Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
Read Next Roy Clark: 6 Great Live Performances by Country Guitarist Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Janelle Monae Bring ‘Pynk’ to ‘Austin City Limits’

‘Dirty Computer’ artist’s episode to air November 17th

By

Deputy Music Editor

Simon Vozick-Levinson's Most Recent Stories

View All

Janelle Monae released one of 2018’s most buzzed-about albums this spring with Dirty Computer, and now she’s taking a victory lap through Austin City Limits. In early October, between her performances at the Austin City Limits music festival, she taped an hour-long set for the long-running PBS television series. The full episode will air this weekend on November 17th — and you can watch her joyous performance of album highlight “Pynk” right now.

Monae rules the stage in a Dirty Computer sweatshirt, a militant-chic beret and her signature pink pantaloons from the “Pynk” music video. Her five-person backing band and four smooth synchronized dancers join her in the celebration. See the full set list for the episode — which also includes a cover of her friend Prince’s classic “Purple Rain” — below.

The pop boundary-pusher recently discussed Dirty Computer and more at a public Q&A with Rolling Stone staff writer Brittany Spanos. She’s set to appear in director Robert Zemeckis’ new film, Marwen Station, with Steve Carell in December.

Set List

“Crazy, Classic Life”
“Screwed”
“Django Jane”
“Primetime/Purple Rain”
“Pynk”
“Make Me Feel”
“Tightrope”
“Come Alive

In This Article: Austin City Limits, Janelle Monae

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad