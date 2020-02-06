Janelle Monáe to Perform at the 2020 Oscars

Janelle Monáe is the latest star to join the lineup of esteemed performers at this Sunday’s Oscars telecast. Like Billie Eilish, she will be delivering a “special performance,” although the details are under wraps at this time.

This past year, Monáe appeared in Harriet alongside Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated for the song “Stand Up” from the film. She will also perform the track at the ceremony. Monáe’s performance appears to be separate.

During a conversation with the New York Times‘ Kyle Buchanan at Aflre Woodard’s annual Sistahs’ Soirée, she invoked her hometown divulging no other details about the performance. “I can tell you that I’m ready to light the stage on fire — for my ancestors and for Kansas City,” she said.

At this time, Eilish’s “special performance” has also been kept secret. An official “in memoriam” performance has not yet been announced. As is custom, each of the Best Original Song nominees will perform, meaning that Erivo is joined by Elton John (Rocketman), Randy Newman (Toy Story 4), Chrissy Metz (Breakthrough) and Idina Menzel with Aurora (Frozen 2).