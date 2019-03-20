Janelle Monae, Lil Wayne, Tame Impala Among Lollapalooza’s Initial Lineup Announcement

Janelle Monáe, Lil Wayne and Tame Impala are among the initial acts unveiled for Lollapalooza 2019, which will return to Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois this summer, from August 1st through August 4th. The festival revealed the first wave of acts via a video made in collaboration with animal shelter PAWS Chicago.

In the clip, several dogs currently available for adoption help reveal the first wave of festival acts as the canines paw away balls to uncover album cover clues of the artists slated to perform alongside a number of spoken hints delivered in a game show setting. As is uncovered via the video, Slash, Tenacious D, J Balvin, Rosalía, Gunna, Lil Baby, Lil Skies and Madeon are also among the bill.

Per the clip, the fest will “be announcing the full 2019 lineup soon,” though it didn’t specify when it would be revealed. Four-day tickets for the festival are currently on sale, while single day tickets will be made available in the near future, according to Lollapalooza’s official website.

Last year’s Lollapalooza lineup featured headliners the Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Travis Scott, the National and Vampire Weekend.