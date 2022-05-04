 Janelle Monaé to Star as 'My Hero' Josephine Baker in Upcoming Series - Rolling Stone
Janelle Monáe to Star as ‘My Hero’ Josephine Baker in Upcoming TV Series

De La Resistance focuses on trailblazing entertainer’s turn as a French Resistance spy during World War 2

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Janelle Monae attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Janelle Monae attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Janelle Monae attends The 2022 Met Gala

Janelle Monáe is set to star as pioneering entertainer Josephine Baker in an upcoming series that focuses on the singer’s turn as a French Resistance spy for the Allies during World War 2.

A24 and Monáe’s production house Wondaland will produce De La Resistance, with Deadline reporting that multiple streaming services are vying for the show.

Monáe — whose Met Gala look this week was reportedly inspired by Baker — confirmed the role on Twitter Wednesday:

The American-born Jazz Age icon Baker spent the majority of her career in Europe, where she became one of the continent’s biggest performers during a period where American audiences were still segregated.

During World War II, Baker notably became a spy for the French Resistance against the Nazis during their occupation, using her fame to infiltrate high society for information as well as freely travel around Europe to spread messages to allied countries. For her service during the war, Charles de Gaulle awarded Baker with several honors, including naming her to the Legion of Honour.

Damien Lewis, author of the upcoming Baker book The Flame of Resistance, will also serve as researcher and co-executive producer on De La Resistance.

In 2019, Monaé declared Baker “My QUEEN” in response to a tweet celebrating the trailblazer’s many accomplishments.

