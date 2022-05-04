Janelle Monáe to Star as ‘My Hero’ Josephine Baker in Upcoming TV Series

Janelle Monáe is set to star as pioneering entertainer Josephine Baker in an upcoming series that focuses on the singer’s turn as a French Resistance spy for the Allies during World War 2.

A24 and Monáe’s production house Wondaland will produce De La Resistance, with Deadline reporting that multiple streaming services are vying for the show.

Monáe — whose Met Gala look this week was reportedly inspired by Baker — confirmed the role on Twitter Wednesday:

A dream finally coming to life🖤my hero🥺🖤long live MADAM JOSEPHINE BAKER🖤let’s gooooooooooo🌹🚀💋🖤🙏🏾 https://t.co/goWGkx9DDB — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) May 4, 2022

The American-born Jazz Age icon Baker spent the majority of her career in Europe, where she became one of the continent’s biggest performers during a period where American audiences were still segregated.

During World War II, Baker notably became a spy for the French Resistance against the Nazis during their occupation, using her fame to infiltrate high society for information as well as freely travel around Europe to spread messages to allied countries. For her service during the war, Charles de Gaulle awarded Baker with several honors, including naming her to the Legion of Honour.

Damien Lewis, author of the upcoming Baker book The Flame of Resistance, will also serve as researcher and co-executive producer on De La Resistance.

In 2019, Monaé declared Baker “My QUEEN” in response to a tweet celebrating the trailblazer’s many accomplishments.