Janelle Monae Will Star in Amazon’s ‘Homecoming’ Season Two

Janelle Monáe will star in Season Two of Amazon’s psychological thriller Homecoming, Variety reports. Monáe will take over from Season One lead Julia Roberts, who will stay on as executive producer of the series under her Red Om Films studio.

Season Two will find the show making a narrative departure from the Homecoming podcast, on which the series is based. According to Variety, Monáe’s character is “a tenacious woman who finds herself floating in a canoe, with no memory of how she got there or who she is.” It’s unclear if any other cast members from Season One — including Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James, Hong Chau and Shea Whigham — will return for the second season.

Excited and ready for this wild ride 🙏🏽🤘🏾#Homecoming https://t.co/SehT7aVr4e — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) July 23, 2019

Along with Homecoming, Monáe is slated for a number of other high-profile film and television roles, including Kasi Lemmons’ Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet. She’ll also lend her voice to Peg the Pekinese in Disney’s upcoming Lady and the Tramp remake and appear as feminist scholar and child-welfare advocate Dorothy Pitman Hughes in the Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias: A Life On The Road, directed by Julie Taymor.

Music-wise, Monae recently covered Bob Marley’s “High Tide or Low Tide” for Spotify’s Singles Series. She also inducted Janet Jackson into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this past March. She will perform at Chicago’s Lollapalooza Festival later this summer, August 1st through 4th. Monáe’s last album, Dirty Computer, was released last year.