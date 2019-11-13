Hear Janelle Monae’s Swinging Cover of ‘He’s a Tramp’ From ‘Lady and the Tramp’

Janelle Monáe stays true to the original Disney version of “He’s a Tramp” in her new swinging cover that appears on the soundtrack for the live-action adaptation of the classic animated film, Lady and the Tramp. The film debuted on Tuesday via the newly launched Disney+ streaming service, alongside the Lady and the Tramp soundtrack.

Monáe voices the Peg the Pekingese character in the film. Her “He’s a Tramp” rendition opens with a slinky bass line, whereas Peggy Lee’s original features a romping piano melody. The new version also features less dog bark parts, but otherwise it’s a fairly faithful reading.

In addition to “He’s a Tramp,” Monáe penned an original song for the movie called “That’s Enough.” She also co-wrote “What a Shame” with Wondaland’s Nate “Rocket” Wonder and Roman GianArthur. The song replaces the “The Siamese Cat Song” that appears in the 1955 original film.

Along with Lady and the Tramp, Monáe appears in the recently released biopic, Harriet, starring alongside Cynthia Erivo, who portrays freedom fighter Harriet Tubman. The singer is also slated to take over Julia Roberts’ lead role in Season Two of Amazon’s Homecoming and will appear as feminist scholar and child-welfare advocate Dorothy Pitman Hughes in the Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias: A Life On The Road, directed by Julie Taymor.