Janelle Monáe to Bring the Joy on ‘Age of Pleasure’ Tour

Janelle Monáe will hit the road this summer on a North American tour in support of her upcoming album, The Age of Pleasure.

The 26-city trek will launch later this summer, kicking off Aug. 30 at the WAMU Theater in Seattle. The run will continue through the fall, wrapping on Oct. 18 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale June 7 at 10 a.m. local time, though there’ll also be a variety of presale options starting June 1. Full info is available on Monáe’s website.

Monáe — who is also Rolling Stone’s most recent cover star — is set to release The Age of Pleasure on June 9, marking her first album in five years since 2018’s Dirty Computer. So far, she’s shared a couple of songs (and scintillating videos) from the album, including “Lipstick Lover” and “Float,” featuring Seun Kuti and Egypt 80’.

In her new interview with Rolling Stone, Monáe discussed how The Age of Pleasure reflects her recent efforts to reorient her world around pleasure, to enjoy herself, be present, and hopefully calm her anxiety. It’s also very much a celebration of community.

"I think being an artist gets lonely," Monáe said. "Most people don't understand what's going on in my brain. Community has been so helpful to me; it's beautiful that I have a title called The Age of Pleasure because it actually re-centers me. It's not about an album anymore. I've changed my whole fucking lifestyle."

Janelle Monáe 2023 Tour Dates

Aug. 30 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

Aug. 31 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sept. 2 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sept. 6 –Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Sept. 7 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 9 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

Sept. 11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

Sept. 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

Sept. 14 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sept. 17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Sept. 20 – Montreal, QB @ Mtelus

Sept. 21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Sept. 24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

Sept. 26 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Oct. 2 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 3 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 4 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

Oct. 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta

Oct. 9 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

Oct. 11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

Oct. 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct. 18 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater