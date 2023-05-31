Janelle Monáe to Bring the Joy on ‘Age of Pleasure’ Tour
Janelle Monáe will hit the road this summer on a North American tour in support of her upcoming album, The Age of Pleasure.
The 26-city trek will launch later this summer, kicking off Aug. 30 at the WAMU Theater in Seattle. The run will continue through the fall, wrapping on Oct. 18 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale June 7 at 10 a.m. local time, though there’ll also be a variety of presale options starting June 1. Full info is available on Monáe’s website.
Monáe — who is also Rolling Stone’s most recent cover star — is set to release The Age of Pleasure on June 9, marking her first album in five years since 2018’s Dirty Computer. So far, she’s shared a couple of songs (and scintillating videos) from the album, including “Lipstick Lover” and “Float,” featuring Seun Kuti and Egypt 80’.
In her new interview with Rolling Stone, Monáe discussed how The Age of Pleasure reflects her recent efforts to reorient her world around pleasure, to enjoy herself, be present, and hopefully calm her anxiety. It’s also very much a celebration of community.
“I think being an artist gets lonely,” Monáe said. “Most people don’t understand what’s going on in my brain. Community has been so helpful to me; it’s beautiful that I have a title called The Age of Pleasure because it actually re-centers me. It’s not about an album anymore. I’ve changed my whole fucking lifestyle.”
Janelle Monáe 2023 Tour Dates
Aug. 30 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
Aug. 31 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sept. 2 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sept. 6 –Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Sept. 7 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 9 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
Sept. 11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
Sept. 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
Sept. 14 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sept. 17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
Sept. 20 – Montreal, QB @ Mtelus
Sept. 21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Sept. 24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*
Sept. 26 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Oct. 2 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 3 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Oct. 4 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
Oct. 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
Oct. 9 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
Oct. 11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
Oct. 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Oct. 18 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater