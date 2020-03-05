Watch Jane Birkin and Iggy Pop Perform Serge Gainsbourg’s ‘Elisa’ on ‘Fallon’

Jane Birkin teamed up with Iggy Pop for a cover of her 1969 duet with Serge Gainsbourg, “Elisa,” on The Tonight Show. The pair took on song, which comes off Jane Birkin et Serge Gainsbourg, in French with the help of a backing band that included Questlove on drums.

Birkin appeared on The Tonight Show ahead of her symphonic review “Birkin Gainsbourg The Symphonic Starring Jane Birkin,” which takes place Friday at New York City’s Beacon Theatre. Pop and Charlotte Gainsbourg are both scheduled to appear as special guests during the event.

Pop’s most recent album, Free, dropped last fall. The singer will release test-pressings of Free on March 7th, which are limited to 340 copies. Maurizio Cattelan, his creative collaborator, designed the cover art. Also included is a 7-inch of “Brahms Lullaby” and “Epistle to Tromba,” two unreleased tracks. Pop and Cattelan will appear at a signing at New York’s Perrotin gallery on March 7th.

Earlier this week Pop released a music video for his song “We Are the People,” which comes off Free, in honor of the late Lou Reed’s birthday. The song was was derived from a poem written by Reed in 1970 and Pop told the BBC, “That totally resonated with me. Like, ‘wham’, like ‘pow’. I thought, ‘My God, this is the country today as I understand it, or at least one legitimate portrayal of the country today.’ It really spoke to me.”