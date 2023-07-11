Jamila Woods Previews New Album ‘Water Made Us’ With ‘Tiny Garden’

Jamila Woods’ commitment to growth shines on “Tiny Garden,” the first single from her forthcoming album Water Made Us. The record, set for release on Oct. 13, explores a cycle of introspection and patience, both with herself and the world around her. “Water Made Us feels like the most personal and vulnerable piece of art I’ve ever made,” Woods shared in a statement. “I love creating from source material, diving deep into a subject and extrapolating from what I discover.”

“Tiny Garden” features an appearance from duendita, who compliments the song’s soft and airy sound. Woods described the single as a reflection of how her heart works, or “the slow and steady way I love.” She directed the accompanying music video herself, positioning her body in sync with the growth in nature and her interpersonal relationships.

“In my directorial debut I wanted to create a visual representation of how I often feel in relationships, like I’m having huge feelings that I end up expressing in small specific ways,” she explained. “The video takes place across two landscapes, the reality of a shared apartment at the tail end of winter and an imagined “heartspace” where everything is lush and green. I worked with my friend and frequent collaborator Po Chop on the choreography, so that the movement becomes the key to merging these two worlds — everywhere I dance, something is watered, something grows.”

Water Made Us will mark the first album release from Woods since she shared Legacy! Legacy! in 2019.

She added: “We sat in the house for 2 years and I became my own source material. Shout out to the therapists, the astrologers, the family members and friends who listened, who helped me process and transform my journaled thoughts and questions into this body of work. I hope it feels like a playlist that carries you through the life cycle of a relationship, whatever stage of the journey your heart may be in.”

Water Made Us Tracklist

“Bugs”

“Tiny Garden (ft. duendita)”

“Practice (ft. Saba)”

“Let the Cards Fall”

“Send a Dove”

“Wreckage Room”

“Thermostat (ft. Peter CottonTale)”

“Out of the Doldrums”

“Wolfsheep”

“I Miss All My Exes”

“Backburner”

“Libra Intuition”

“Boomerang”

“Still”

“The Best Thing”

“Good News”

“Headfirst”