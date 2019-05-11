See Jamila Woods Showcase ‘Legacy! Legacy!’ Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

Following the release of her sophomore LP Legacy! Legacy! on Friday, Jamila Woods appeared on CBS This Morning Saturday to perform three songs from her career.

The R&B singer and her band played a soulful trio of tracks including “Baldwin” and “Zora” from her latest project and “Holy” from her 2016 debut HEAVN.

Woods, a Chicago native, began recording music in 2012, and eventually collaborated with Chance the Rapper on her debut album in 2016. Alongside her music career, the singer-songwriter is also a poet, teacher and activist. Legacy! Legacy!, which earned a four-star review from Rolling Stone, fuses Woods’ gospel-tinged vocals with the electric blues, navigating self-empowerment and black pride.

Woods is set to head out on the North American leg of her tour May 22nd in Saint Paul, Minnesota and is set to finish on June 27th in Vancouver.