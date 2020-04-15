 Jamie xx Returns With 'Idontknow,' First Solo Song Since 2015 - Rolling Stone
Jamie xx Returns With Bustling New Single ‘Idontknow’

Track marks first solo material from xx musician since acclaimed 2015 LP In Colour

Jamie xx - James Thomas Smith

RMV/Shutterstock

Jamie xx has returned to liven up your self-isolation with “Idontknow,” the xx musician’s first solo music since the release of his acclaimed 2015 LP In Colour.

The percussion-heavy track builds steadily over five minutes, eventually settling around a series of hypnotic vocal samples. In addition to the track’s digital release Wednesday, a 12-inch single will be released in the U.K. May 1st and the U.S. May 15th. The single is available to preorder now via Beggars, who listed independent record stores that will sell the 12-inch in this time where indie shops “need our support,” xx said in a statement.

The musician also shared a 35-second preview of the “Idontknow” video, which features dancer Oona Doherty, who shot the video with her friends:

Prior to “idontknow,” Jamie xx resurfaced on “Smoke,” a collaboration with Headie One and Fred Again from that duo’s GANG mixtape. The producer has also kept busy with his monthly NTS Live radio residency, which debuted “Idontknow” prior to its release Wednesday.

It’s currently unclear if “Idontknow” is the first taste from Jamie xx’s follow-up to In Colour, or if the song is a one-off single; the simple “Idontknow” art is reminiscent of the In Colour cover. The xx released their most recent album, I See You, in 2017.

