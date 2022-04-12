 Jamie xx Returns With First Solo Song In Two Years 'Let's Do It Again' - Rolling Stone
Jamie xx is back with “Let’s Do It Again,” his first original solo release in two years – and he’s picking up right where he left off.

“I started making this tune last year, just as it felt like we might all be able to start doing the things we love again,” he shared in a statement. The track’s skittering tempo ricochets across a nearly four-minute run time as “Let’s Do It Again” builds around the hypnotic, euphoric sentiment of being high on love.

“Let’s Do It Again” first made its debut as the musician returned to the live scene last year, premiering the song in various formats at international gigs. Now, the final rendition is set to be incorporated into his live sets at Coachella, Primavera Sound, Parklife, and more.

Apart from contributing production to Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost cut “Rise,” Jamie xx has been quiet for the better part of the past seven years. “Let’s Do It Again” joins his one-off single release “Idontknow,” shared in early 2020, as his only two solo offerings in the years following his 2015 sophomore solo record In Colour.

The xx released their most recent album, I See You, in 2017. The trio’s Oliver Sim made his own solo debut earlier this year, first with “Romance With A Memory” and most recently with “Fruit,” further establishing the musical universe around, but not attached to, the xx.

