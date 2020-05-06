Jamie xx Filmed the ‘Idontknow’ Music Video the Night Before Lockdown

Jamie xx has released the one-take visual for his latest club track, “Idontknow.” The video stars Belfast dancer and choreographer Oona Doherty, who also co-directed the clip with Luca Truffarelli.

Filmed in Belfast in March 2020 — the night before Northern Ireland went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic — the visual sees Doherty performing an anxious dance through the dark city streets. Midway through the clip, she looks down at her phone and has a spiraling response to what she sees on the screen. The video ends with Doherty encountering a friend and embracing.

Jamie xx first gave “Idontknow” its unofficial debut in August 2019 during his monthly NTS Live radio residency (without announcing that it was his song), and the video concept came about from Doherty and other choreographers creating dance videos to the track. “Idontknow” was finally released as an official Jamie xx single last month.

Prior to “Idontknow,” Jamie xx collaborated with Headie One and Fred Again for “Smoke,” from that duo’s GANG mixtape. He released his last solo album, In Colour, in 2015, and released his third album with The xx, I See You, in 2017. It’s unclear if “Idontknow” will be a one-off single or the first taste of an upcoming Jamie xx project.