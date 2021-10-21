Jamie Spears Hires New Lawyer After Removal From Britney’s Conservatorship

Following Jamie Spears’ removal from Britney Spears’ conservatorship — and facing potential lawsuits filed on behalf of his pop star daughter — the singer’s father has hired a new lawyer to represent him.

Jamie was previously represented by lawyer Vivian L. Thoreen, who said in a statement to Rolling Stone Thursday, “We are proud of our work on behalf of Jamie Spears and stand by his and our actions. We continue to have a good relationship, and are pleased that we have been able to help Jamie find new counsel. I am confident that Jamie’s new counsel will continue to prove that he has always acted in Britney’s best interests every step of the way.”

According to People, after Jamie’s role in the conservatorship was terminated, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart said on numerous occasions that he would pursue legal action against her father over “misconduct” in his handling of the conservatorship.

As a result, on October 15th, Jamie filed court documents to have Alex Weingarten — a partner in Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP‘s litigation department whose previous music clients include Tom Petty’s daughters, Selena Gomez, and Wiz Khalifa — replace Thoreen as his lawyer on the conservatorship case.

The next hearing over Britney’s conservatorship is set for November 12th, where the full termination will be considered. Rosengart previously told Rolling Stone that the “hope and expectation” is that the conservatorship will be terminated on that date with no order for any further mental evaluation.

In a recent Instagram post, Britney wrote of the potential end to the 13-year-long conservatorship, “I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake!!! For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did !!! I worked so hard but now that it’s here and getting closer and closer to ending I’m very happy but there’s a lot of things that scare me!!!”