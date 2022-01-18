Jamie Lynn Spears Reflects on Her Relationship With Britney on New Podcast

Jamie Lynn Spears spoke out about her relationship with sister Britney Spears in a new podcast interview released Tuesday, asserting that she “didn’t choose” to be part of the media circus that defined much of her sister’s time in the public spotlight.

During the first segment of a two-part interview on “Call Her Daddy,” Jamie Lynn told host Alexandra Cooper that she and Britney have a tumultuous connection simply because they are sisters.

“I love my sister,” Jamie Lynn confirmed. “I’m her biggest fan — but guess what? Sisters are sisters, or whatever, you know?”

She added, “I was born into this family. I didn’t choose this. It’s like, imagine like a big ship and I’m like just a little like dinghy riding in the waves like trying to, like, fucking survive, you know? And, so that was my life was like — just survive this moment.”

The former Zoey 101 star is currently promoting her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said. The second part of the “Call Her Daddy” interview airs at midnight Wednesday.

Britney and Jamie Lynn have been engaged in a public spat following the end of the “…Baby One More Time” singer’s controversial conservatorship.

During the interview, Jamie Lynn said that Britney started “changing” in 2002. She described an episode in which Britney grabbed a knife, hid it in her room, locked the door and told Jamie Lynn she was “scared.” Despite the pair’s recent spat, Jamie Lynn confirmed she did want to help Britney.

“This was a brilliant young woman who was going through a hard time — and if she couldn’t stand up herself, then somebody should have,” Jamie Lynn said. “I wasn’t an adult then. I couldn’t…Somebody should have said, ‘Stop the fucking presses. Give this girl a fucking minute.'”

She also noted that her sister’s hard work has been “nothing but an inspiration to me.”

“Like what do you mean, ‘jealous’?” Jamie Lynn said, referring to accusations she is envious of Britney’s success. “I got to experience watching a woman take over the fucking world. How can I be jealous of that?”

Speaking through tears, Jamie Lynn continued: “Just because I’m her sister, I’m somehow now being looped into something. I worked really hard as I got older to create my own life.”

Last week, Britney said she was bothered by an interview Jamie Lynn gave on Good Morning America while promoting Things I Should Have Said. The pop singer shared a lengthy statement on Twitter, in which she accused her family of ruining her life and Jamie Lynn of lying about her mental state in 2008 to sell copies of the memoir.

“My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one,” Britney wrote, adding, “My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them.”

Listen to the full “Call Her Daddy” interview here.