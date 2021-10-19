Mental Health Nonprofit Declines Jamie Lynn Spears Donation Tied to Memoir

The mental health nonprofit, This Is My Brave, said it will decline a donation tied to the proceeds of Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

This Is My Brave announced the decision on Instagram, Monday, October 18th, writing: “We hear you. This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book. We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales.” The nonprofit didn’t provide any more details, but per ET, the decision appears to be in response to pressure from fans of Spears’ older sister, Britney Spears.

“Jamie Lynn is extremely upset over the current situation that after violent threats and rhetoric, a charitable organization has been put in a position of no longer feeling as though they can safely accept a donation from her,” a source told ET. “Jamie Lynn has been forced to stay silent for years and now she’s being attacked for finally speaking her truth. People fail to realize that Jamie Lynn has suffered some of the same trauma that Britney has. This isn’t Britney OR Jamie Lynn. This is about a family trauma and how it affects each person differently. There is a bigger conversation to be had about supporting every voice.”

Reps for both Jamie Lynn Spears and This Is My Brave did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s requests for comment.

While there’s no official confirmation that pressure from Spears fans prompted This Is My Brave’s decision, a look through the organization’s recent Instagram posts does reveal numerous angry comments from Britney fans. As for the actual nature of the Spears sisters’ relationship at the moment, that remains unclear and has been the subject of much social media scrutiny.

Over the past year, Jamie Lynn has appeared generally supportive of Britney’s efforts to end her conservatorship, and has denied that she benefited financially from the arrangement. Britney, meanwhile, has been blunt about her frustrations with her family, both in her bombshell testimony (“I would honestly like to sue my family,” she said in court) and on Instagram, where she’s spoken of feeling betrayed by those closest to her. But the only time Spears has mentioned Jamie Lynn specifically, was when she criticized her performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, writing, “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes! My so-called support system hurt me deeply!”

Jamie Lynn’s book also caused some consternation among Britney fans, especially when early listings had the title, I Must Confess, an obvious nod to “…Baby One More Time.” While Things I Should Have Said will reportedly find Jamie Lynn discussing what it was like growing up as Britney’s sister, the ET source pushed back on the notion that it was a tell-all: “People are making assumptions about her book when this is not a Britney Spears tell-all. This is about her life and what she’s had to live and endure.”