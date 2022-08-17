 Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco Party Rock and Vampire Hunt in New 'Bud' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Rick Ross Dons Balmain While Taking ‘Accountability’ for Labor Law Violations at Wingstop Locations
Home Music Music News

Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco Go Vampire Hunting, Dancing in ‘Bud’ Music Video

Song, which also features J Young MDK and Sam Pounds, is tied to Foxx and Franco’s new movie, Day Shift

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jamie Foxx gets into the vampire-slaying mood with the help of Dave Franco in the wild new video for his equally wild song, “Bud (Mowing Down Vamps).” The track is tied to Foxx’s new Netflix movie Day Shift, in which the actor plays a seemingly mild-mannered pool cleaner named Bud Jablonski, whose actual job is hunting vampires. 

“Bud” is a speaker-blowing blast of EDM-inflected rap that finds Foxx trading verses with up-and-comers J Young MDK and Sam Pounds. Franco — who plays a clumsy rep for the vampire hunters union in Day Shift — also appears on the track and is given the honor of reciting the song’s outrageously goofy hook, “Mowin’ down vamps with my best friend, Bud.”  

Directed by Taylor Chien, the music video for “Bud” features plenty of lens flares, wild jeep rides, Dave Franco dance moves, and footage of vampire slaying action from Day Shift. Another one of the film’s co-stars, Meagan Good, also makes a cameo in the clip. 

Along with Foxx, Franco, and Good, Day Shift stars Karla Souza, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Snoop Dogg, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, and Zion Broadnax. The film arrived on Netflix earlier this month and was directed by J.J. Perry.

“Bud,” which was released alongside Day Shift back on Aug. 12, notably marks Foxx’s first new music in seven years. He last dropped an album, Hollywood: A Story of a Dozen Roses, in May 2015.

In This Article: Dave Franco, Jamie Foxx

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.