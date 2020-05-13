James Taylor, Son Henry Perform American Classic ‘Moon River’ on ‘The Voice’

James Taylor and his son Henry performed a sweet and simple rendition of the American standard, “Moon River,” on a recent episode of The Voice.

The singing competition has continued with its 18th season even as the coronavirus pandemic has forced the judges and contestants to work remotely. So Taylor — who’s serving as a “Mega Mentor” this season — shared his performance from home, setting up with an acoustic guitar and singing “Moon River,” while Henry provided a tasteful bit of backing accompaniment and texture on the electric guitar.

“Moon River” was written by Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer and first sung by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 movie, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, although it’s perhaps best known as the signature song of crooner Andy Williams. Taylor recorded his version for his latest album, American Standard, which arrived in February and featured other selections from the Great American Songbook.

Taylor’s performance of “Moon River” arrives on the heels of a Tonight Show appearance where he played “You Can Close Your Eyes” with Henry and his wife Kim.