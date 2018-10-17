James Taylor Launches ‘Million Meals Challenge’ For North Carolina After Hurricane Florence

James Taylor grew up in New Bern, North Carolina and wrote one of his most famous songs about the area. The region is still reeling from being severely hit by Hurricane Florence last month: more than 4,000 homes in the town of New Bern alone were damaged, railroad tracks were washed away, and repairs will cost at least $100 million.

“We’ve been hearing heartbreaking stories about people impacted by the hurricanes hitting our coast this season – storms have destroyed homes and communities throughout the southeast,” says Taylor, who with his wife Kim has decided to help out those struggling the area of New Bern and 22 surrounding counties with the James Taylor Million Meals Challenge; working with the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, they are pledging to match all donations until one million meals are provided to people in crisis “who desperately need the help,” says Taylor.

“I want you to join me in this challenge,” Taylor said on Facebook in a statement recorded at his home. “If you contribute, we will match your donation dollar for dollar until we have met our goal of a million meals and fulfilled our commitment to these neighbors through the food bank … We will be so grateful for your gift.” Head here to donate.

Taylor will be back on the road next year for an arena tour with guest Bonnie Raitt, which kicks off February 5th in Cincinnati. After that ends in March, he’s doing a Las Vegas residency that runs through May.