James Taylor, Jackson Browne Will Donate to Hurricane Ida Relief at Upcoming New Orleans Show

Second leg of joint tour kicks off this week

Angie Martoccio

jackson browne james taylor

Matt Crossick/PA Wire/AP; Yomiuri Shimbun/AP

As James Taylor and Jackson Browne gear up for the second leg of their joint tour, the duo announced their upcoming show in New Orleans will benefit Hurricane Ida relief.

Proceeds from the October 16th performance at the Smoothie King Center will go directly to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana, which delivers food, water, and supplies to areas affected by the devastating storm last summer.

“This is such a generous gift of love, and means even more with music being such an integral part of the soul of South Louisiana,” Second Harvest’s President and CEO Natalie Jayroe said in a statement. “We are honored that these two world-renowned artists and their fans are transforming the joy of a live performance into something even larger for our community.”

Taylor and Browne will hit select cities this month, including Houston on October 17th and San Francisco on October 29th. The tour wraps in San Diego on November 1st.

Joni Mitchell recently released a live duet of “You Can Close Your Eyes” with Taylor from 1970, off her upcoming Archives Vol. 2 The Reprise Years (1968-1971). Browne celebrated his 73rd birthday earlier this month.

