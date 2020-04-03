 James Taylor, Jackson Browne Postpone Joint Tour - Rolling Stone
James Taylor, Jackson Browne Postpone Joint Tour

“Love those around you and, above all, stay safe and healthy”

Angie Martoccio

James Taylor & Jackson Browne

James Taylor and Jackson Browne have postponed their joint summer tour due to COVID-19 concerns.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock, Rob Latour/Shutterstock

James Taylor and Jackson Browne have postponed their joint summer tour due to coronavirus concerns. The trek, originally slated to kick off on May 15th in New Orleans, will be rescheduled in the coming months. Current tickets will be automatically honored toward the new dates.

“As this summer’s tour of 27 towns and cities across the U.S. drew near, we’ve been increasingly excited to hit the road again,” the duo said in a statement. “So it’s deeply disappointing for both of us to have to call it off and reschedule (and reschedule we WILL)!”

“As we all now realize, COVID-19 is a serious, real and present danger,” they continued. “Moreover, our public health is all of our responsibility. So let us listen to and follow the directions of our public healthcare people and support their efforts in this unprecedented time of global pandemic. Love those around you and, above all, stay safe and healthy.”

Browne recently tested positive for COVID-19, telling Rolling Stone that he has mild symptoms and is spending time in quarantine at home in Los Angeles, making music and phoning friends. He released a new song amid the crisis titled “A Little Too Soon to Say.”

The song was written prior to the pandemic, but Browne found it appropriate for the times. “I thought, ‘Just do that now,'” he said. “Just put it out now while these things are so uncertain.”

Taylor, meanwhile, recently donated $1 million to the Massachusetts General Hospital to aid in the fight against COVID-19. He recently took on the Great American Songbook with an album titled American Standards in February.

