James Taylor, Jackson Browne Announce Rescheduled Dates for Joint Tour

James Taylor and Jackson Browne have announced new dates for the tour they originally planned for the summer of 2020. They are now scheduled to kick things off on July 29th, 2021 at the United Center in Chicago and wrap up November 1st at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Tickets for the original shows will be honored at the new dates.

“We want to thank all those who have graciously held onto their tickets; we appreciate your continued patience as we navigate these unchartered waters,” they said in a dual statement. “We didn’t want to have to cancel this tour that we’ve been waiting so long to perform together, so we’ve been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time period when the U.S. is reopened and safe to gather for a concert.”

The tour is hitting at mixture of outdoor amphitheaters and indoor arenas; there hasn’t been North American concert in venues of that size since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. As of now, it’s not entirely clear if said shows will be permitted in every market when this tour is supposed to launch in July. “Of course we will be keeping a close eye and abide with all health and safety protocols throughout each venue and state,” they said in their statement. “We can’t wait to get back on stage and see you out there soon.”

Jackson Browne contracted Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic. “My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don’t require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that,” he told Rolling Stone shortly after the news broke. “It’s important for us all to be pretty forthcoming about what we’re going through. Our experiences will be helpful for others to know. I don’t think my case is that important, but it might be helpful to know that some people don’t get this really bad.”

James Taylor and Jackson Browne Tour Dates

July 29th, 2021 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 31st – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 1st – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Entergy Center

August 3rd – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August 4th – Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center

August 6th – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

August 11th – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center Coliseum

August 13th – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

August 14th – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

August 16th – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 17th – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

August 19th – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

August 21st – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 25th – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Center

August 27th – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach

August 28th – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

October 16th – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

October 17th – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 19th – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

October 22nd – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

October 23rd – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

October 25th – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

October 27th – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

October 29th – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 30th – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

November 1st – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena