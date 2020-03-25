 James Taylor Donates $1 Million to Boston Hospital for COVID-19 Relief - Rolling Stone
James Taylor Donates $1 Million to Boston Hospital for Coronavirus Relief

Taylor donates funds to hospital where he was born and his father completed his doctor's residency

By

Claire Shaffer

Boston native James Taylor and his wife, Kim Taylor, have donated $1 million to Massachusetts General Hospital to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is no question that it’s a point of pride for New Englanders to claim the MGH as their hospital — our hospital — and this is especially true today with the threat coming from a new and insidious virus,” Taylor said in a statement. “Kim and I want to be part of this fight. We have been so inspired by the courage and sacrifice of the health care heroes in the trenches who are working so hard to protect us all.”

Kim Taylor called the coronavirus pandemic an “unprecedented time of deep concern,” adding, “The MGH is a place that is looked to for leadership — clinical, scientific and ethical — in humanity’s fight against the danger that is around us. We are proud to support a medical center that is leading the way on so many fronts.”

James Taylor has deep personal ties to MGH: he was born at the hospital, and his father, Isaac, was a doctor who completed his residency there, serving as chief resident and conducting research on the premises.

The $1 million donation will go directly toward the MGH President’s Emergency Response Fund, established after the Boston Marathon bombing to deploy emergency resources and aid. In fighting the novel coronavirus, these funds are being used for in-house testing, establishing a patient hotline, emergency accommodations at the hospital, expanded telemedicine capabilities, and new personal protective equipment such as gloves and face masks.

