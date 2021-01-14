 James Taylor, Carole King to Play Pre-Inauguration Virtual Concert - Rolling Stone

James Taylor, Carole King, Fall Out Boy to Play Pre-Inauguration ‘We the People’ Virtual Concert

Ben Harper, Will.i.am, AJR, Michael Bivins, and more set for Biden administration’s Sunday night event

By

Reporter

fall out boy joe biden inauguration virtual carole king james taylor

Amy Harris/Invision/AP; Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP; Express Newspapers/AP

James Taylor, Carole King, Fall Out Boy, and Ben Harper are among the performers set for a pre-inauguration virtual concert hosted by the Biden administration on Sunday, January 18th.

Will.i.am, AJR, Michael Bivins, and more will also perform at the We the People event, which will be co-hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing, People reports.

The We the People concert also doubles as a fundraiser for the Biden Inaugural Committee, with tickets ranging from $50 (complete with a personalized commemorative inauguration ticket and an exclusive event poster) to a pay-what-you-want fee.

Earlier today, Lady Gaga revealed that she would sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” following the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, with the singer also attending the swearing-in ceremony in Washington, D.C.

On the night of January 20th, Tom Hanks will host the primetime Celebrating America special marking the inauguration, with performances from Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, and more.

“This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United,” said Tony Allen, the President of Delaware State University and CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee. “We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this primetime program.”

