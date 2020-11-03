 James Taylor Performs Soothing 'America the Beautiful' on Election Day - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next German Study Finds Covid-19 Risk Is Low at Indoor Concerts With Safety Precautions
Home Music Music News

James Taylor Performs ‘America the Beautiful’ on Election Day

“Inspiration for an important day,” the singer-songwriter said

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

James Taylor attempted to soothe our Election Day anxiety by performing “America the Beautiful” from home.

The singer-songwriter sang the patriotic tune in front of his fireplace, strumming his acoustic guitar in his newsboy cap. He also shared lyrics to his 2015 song “Before This World”: “The way ahead is clear/My heart is free from fear/I’ll plant my flag right here/Today, today, today.”

“Inspiration for an important day,” Taylor tweeted, encouraging fans to vote.

Taylor has supported Vice President Joe Biden heavily on the 2020 campaign trail, sending emails and asking for donations while posting content on social media. “Joe Biden knows that, as President, he has to fight for every American, not just the ones who voted for him,” he wrote in a recent email. “He’ll work with scientific and medical experts to forge a fact-based plan to approach this virus, and then he’ll get to work building our country back better than it was before.”

Last week, Taylor dropped a restored video from a 1970 BBC performance of “Carolina in My Mind.” He recently served as a “Mega Mentor” on the 18th season of The Voice, performing “Moon River” from his home in May. In February, he took on the Great American Songbook with the album American Standard.

In This Article: 2020 election, James Taylor

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.