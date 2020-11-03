James Taylor Performs ‘America the Beautiful’ on Election Day

James Taylor attempted to soothe our Election Day anxiety by performing “America the Beautiful” from home.

The singer-songwriter sang the patriotic tune in front of his fireplace, strumming his acoustic guitar in his newsboy cap. He also shared lyrics to his 2015 song “Before This World”: “The way ahead is clear/My heart is free from fear/I’ll plant my flag right here/Today, today, today.”

“Inspiration for an important day,” Taylor tweeted, encouraging fans to vote.

Taylor has supported Vice President Joe Biden heavily on the 2020 campaign trail, sending emails and asking for donations while posting content on social media. “Joe Biden knows that, as President, he has to fight for every American, not just the ones who voted for him,” he wrote in a recent email. “He’ll work with scientific and medical experts to forge a fact-based plan to approach this virus, and then he’ll get to work building our country back better than it was before.”

Last week, Taylor dropped a restored video from a 1970 BBC performance of “Carolina in My Mind.” He recently served as a “Mega Mentor” on the 18th season of The Voice, performing “Moon River” from his home in May. In February, he took on the Great American Songbook with the album American Standard.