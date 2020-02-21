 James Hetfield Returns to Stage With Eddie Money Cover at Tribute Gig - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Ozzy Osbourne Stares Down His Demons With a Smile on 'Ordinary Man' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

James Hetfield Returns to Stage With ‘Baby Hold On’ Cover at Eddie Money Tribute

Metallica singer stages unannounced performance at Tribute to Eddie Money in Beverly Hills, California

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

James Hetfield staged his first live performance since his rehab stay on Thursday, delivering an acoustic rendition of Eddie Money’s “Baby Hold On” at a tribute to the late singer.

The Metallica singer wasn’t among the announced guests at the Tribute to Money — led by Sammy Hagar, George Thorogood, Rick Springfield and more — at Beverly Hills, California’s the Saban, but Hetfield used the opportunity to return to the stage for the first time since September 2019; soon after, Metallica canceled a planned Australian tour as Hetfield reentered a rehabilitation facility.

Proceeds from the tribute gig benefitted the USC Eddie Money Cancer Research Fund.

Both Bay Area rock icons, Hetfield and Money were friends, with “Papa Het” paying tribute to Money on social media following Money’s September 2019 death.

In January, Hetfield made his first public appearance since his rehab stay at an opening ceremony for a Los Angeles automotive museum’s exhibit of his classic cars. The singer also participated in a Q&A session at the event.

However, the band’s planned All Within My Hands benefit gig on March 28th — their first scheduled gig since Hetfield’s latest battle with sobriety — was postponed until September 12th, 2020. “We may have been a little too ambitious with that date in terms of getting our shit together and giving you an experience that matches or surpasses the first event held in November of 2018,” the band said in a statement.

With Hetfield back onstage, Metallica appears to have a clear pathway toward their busy summer; the band has booked five two-night festival appearances.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.