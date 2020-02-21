James Hetfield Returns to Stage With ‘Baby Hold On’ Cover at Eddie Money Tribute

James Hetfield staged his first live performance since his rehab stay on Thursday, delivering an acoustic rendition of Eddie Money’s “Baby Hold On” at a tribute to the late singer.

The Metallica singer wasn’t among the announced guests at the Tribute to Money — led by Sammy Hagar, George Thorogood, Rick Springfield and more — at Beverly Hills, California’s the Saban, but Hetfield used the opportunity to return to the stage for the first time since September 2019; soon after, Metallica canceled a planned Australian tour as Hetfield reentered a rehabilitation facility.

Proceeds from the tribute gig benefitted the USC Eddie Money Cancer Research Fund.

Both Bay Area rock icons, Hetfield and Money were friends, with “Papa Het” paying tribute to Money on social media following Money’s September 2019 death.

Been thinking about what a special guy Eddie Money was. Francesca & I appreciated your friendship. We will miss you and will be keeping Laurie and their kids in our hearts. R.I.P.

In January, Hetfield made his first public appearance since his rehab stay at an opening ceremony for a Los Angeles automotive museum’s exhibit of his classic cars. The singer also participated in a Q&A session at the event.

However, the band’s planned All Within My Hands benefit gig on March 28th — their first scheduled gig since Hetfield’s latest battle with sobriety — was postponed until September 12th, 2020. “We may have been a little too ambitious with that date in terms of getting our shit together and giving you an experience that matches or surpasses the first event held in November of 2018,” the band said in a statement.

With Hetfield back onstage, Metallica appears to have a clear pathway toward their busy summer; the band has booked five two-night festival appearances.