Watch James Corden Introduce Unknown Beatles Member Gary Thump

James Corden has added a new episode to Peter Jackson’s Disney Plus docuseries The Beatles: Get Back. The Late Late Show host’s spoof introduces another band member, Gary Thump, who apparently contributed to the Beatles’ musical output.

In the video, dubbed “The Beatles: Set Back -The Gary Sessions,” Corden plays Gary, a coiffed guitarist and pianist who struggles to hit all the notes. The host’s character has been edited in to actual footage from Jackson’s series, making it look almost like he was (unfortunately) there.

At one point Gary criticizes “Let It Be,” noting, “You know what Paul, A for effort, but let it be, let it shmee. If you’re looking for a banging tune, this isn’t it.” Thankfully, he’s got some ideas for a replacement.

The Beatles: Get Back premiered last month. Directed by Jackson, the three-part documentary follows the Beatles from their recording sessions at Abbey Road to one of their last live performance as a group. Jackson crafted the film using a trove of unreleased footage that director Michael Lindsay-Hogg recorded in January 1969 for the original Let It Be film, as well as 150 hours of unreleased audio. The film also features, for the first time ever, the Beatles’ full rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row.