James Corden Mocks Trump, Parodies Paul McCartney for ‘Maybe I’m Immune’

“Maybe I don’t wear a mask ’cause I don’t care about others,” host sings. “Science I don’t really understand”

Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

James Corden took aim at Donald Trump and parodied Paul McCartney for a new song “Maybe I’m Immune” on The Late Late Show Tuesday.

Putting a Covid-19 spin on McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed” from his 1970 self-titled solo debut, Corden sat at the piano and broke into song about the President and his dismissal of Covid-19.

“Maybe I’m a man/Maybe I don’t wear a mask ’cause I don’t care about others/Science I don’t really understand,” he sang — with the President’s doctors appearing on a screen. “Maybe I’m just high from this experimental cocktail/Baby I just need some oxygen.”

In a later verse, he even alluded to Trump’s continual slip in the polls: “Maybe I’m afraid of the way the polls are looking now/Maybe I’m afraid that it’s not fake news.” The final line: “Maybe on November 3rd I just might lose this.”

Trump returned to the White House on Monday following his weekend stay at Walter Reed Medical Center. Melania Trump, aide Hope Hicks, counselor Kellyanne Conway, and more in the President’s circle have also tested positive for Covid-19.

