Watch James Corden Discover Marcus Mumford is His Father

Apparently James Corden’s father isn’t his father. In a segment on The Late Late Show called “Father Finders” Corden seeks out his real dad, who turns out to be none other than Marcus Mumford, frontman of Mumford & Sons.

“I took a test and it’s a perfect match,” Corden tells Mumford after confronting him in a hallway. “You’re my father.” The pair emotionally hug as Mumford exclaims, “My son!” It’s not all happily ever, though, when Mumford brings Corden to meet his bandmates and break the news that he’s a dad again.

“This is amazing,” Corden tells them. “My two biggest dreams are coming true: I found my real dad and I’m now in a famous band.” The musicians try to explain that the band isn’t actually made up of Mumford’s sons, but Corden isn’t having it and changes the name to Mumford & Son & 3 Other Guys. Corden takes over playing the tambourine and singing during the band’s rehearsal, which doesn’t go so well. The drama builds until the realization comes that Corden is way older than Mumford and might not be his son after all.

Mumford & Sons’ last album, Delta, dropped last year. They recently capped off their extensive tour in support of the album with a performance at Austin City Limits, where the band was joined onstage was Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich for a performance of “The Wolf.” The band will return for a handful of holiday shows in New York, San Jose and Chicago in early December.