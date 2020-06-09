James Corden Shares New BTS ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Clip to Thank Army

“It’s clear to me that the only troops we should be sending in right now are the BTS Army,” James Corden said Monday night on The Late Late Show. Corden dedicated a segment to the phenomenon of K-pop groups and their fandoms supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and the ongoing worldwide protests against police brutality.

This past Sunday, BTS donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter, which was quickly matched by more than 35,000 donors from the BTS Army. Meanwhile, since the beginning of the protests, K-pop fans around the globe have done their part to combat online racism by flooding social media tags like #AllLivesMatter and #WhiteLivesMatter with innocuous videos and GIFs of their favorite groups performing dance routines; they even shut down a surveillance tool used by the Dallas Police Department by spamming it with content.

As a thank-you for their generosity, Corden released an exclusive Late Late Show clip from when BTS appeared on “Carpool Karaoke.” The cut segment showed Corden and the band singing a round of “Baby Shark,” which quickly descended into chaos when they began yelling LMFAO and Lil Jon’s “Shots.”

“That’s a pretty good remix of ‘Baby Shark,’ guys!” Corden quipped afterward.