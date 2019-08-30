James Blunt Previews Sixth Album ‘Once Upon a Mind’ With ‘Cold’

James Blunt will release his sixth album, Once Upon a Mind, on October 25 via Custard/Atlantic Records. The album is a collaboration with several producers, including Steve Robson, Jimmy Hogarth and TMS, and the singer has teased the new music with an emotional first single titled “Cold.”

“I think this is the most honest album I have ever made” Blunt said in a statement. “Back to Bedlam was similar in that I had been writing those songs for a while about my life experiences at that time, and they came together on my debut. And every song on this album represents something that I’m currently going through or have recently experienced. It’s a very personal record, and I’m proud I can share it.”

On “Cold,” a breezy, acoustic number, Blunt misses his lover, crooning, “It’s been lonely, trying get your attention from a thousand miles away/ And you know me, always overthinking the worst possibilities/ Yeah, we both know, in between you and me, there’s an ocean/ Castaway in a sea and it’s frozen/ I’m exposed, can’t you see, all I need is a little warmth.”

Blunt’s last album, The Afterlove, dropped in 2017. Once Upon a Mind is currently available for preorder via Blunt’s website.

Once Upon a Mind Tracklist

1. The Truth

2. Cold

3. Champions

4. Monsters

5. Youngster

6. 5 Miles

7. How It Feels To Be Alive

8. I Told You

9. Halfway

10. Stop The Clock

11. The Greatest