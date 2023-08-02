James Blunt Welcomes the Highs and the Lows on Breezy Single ‘Beside You’

James Blunt has shared a new single, “Beside You.” The song, produced by the Six, is the first listen from the musician’s forthcoming seventh album, Who We Used to Be, out Oct. 27 via Atlantic Records.

“It’s a bit of a celebration,” Blunt explained of the single in a statement. “An upbeat banger about finally being with the one you’ve been searching for your whole life.”

To record Who We Used to Be Blunt worked with a variety of producers, including Jonny Coffer, Red Triangle, Jack & Coke, and Steve Robson. The LP follows his 2019 effort Once Upon A Mind. Earlier this year, that album’s single “Monsters,” written about Blunt’s dad, came back into the spotlight thanks to an emotional performance on American Idol with winner Iam Tongi.

In 2021, Blunt unveiled a greatest hits album, The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004- 2021). The 30-song collection spanned the musician’s lengthy career, including hits like “You’re Beautiful” and “Cold.”

Who We Used to Be is available for pre-order now.

Who We Used to Be Tracklist:

1. Saving A Life

2. Some Kind Of Beautiful

3. Beside You

4. Last Dance

5. All The Love That I Ever Needed

6. The Girl That Never Was

7. Cold Shoulder

8. I Won’t Die With You

9. Dark Thought

10. Glow