Hear James Blake’s Dreamy New Love Song ‘You’re Too Precious’

James Blake has dropped his dreamy new love song “You’re Too Precious,” the singer’s first new music since 2019’s Assume Form.

“After a certain amount of time, somebody becomes too precious to lose,” Blake told Apple Music of the track, an ode of sorts to his girlfriend, The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil. “And now you want to protect them in any way you can.”

Built around a lilting piano melody and subdued beats, Blake twists and contorts his voice like an instrument before laying down the lyrics. “I’ll be a bubble/I’ll make myself useful,” he sings. “Dive into diamonds/Scratched in your smile.”

“I wrote this song at 5 a.m. and it brought me a lot of peace,” Blake added of the track. “Thought it might be a nice accompaniment to a lockdown dinner.”

Blake has frequently livestreamed during self-isolation, including live sessions where he has covered artists like Radiohead, Billie Eilish and Frank Ocean.