James Blake’s Longs for Love on New Single ‘Loading’

James Blake has shared a pulsating new single, “Loading,” off his forthcoming LP, Playing Robots Into Heaven. The album, Blake’s sixth studio effort, will be out Sept. 8 via Republic Records. The musician previously teased the release with “Big Hammer,” which samples the Ragga Twins and was accompanied by a music video directed by Oscar Hudson.

“Loading” was co-produced by Blake and Dom Maker, with additional production by Rob McAndrews and Jameela Jamil. “Wherever I go I’m only as good as my mind,” Blake croons on the track. “Which is only good if you’re mine.” Trending Sinéad O'Connor, Fiery and Uncompromising Singer, Dead at 56 Watch Sinead O'Connor Perform a Breathtaking 'Nothing Compares 2 U' on Her Final Tour Mitch McConnell Tries to Shrug Off Mid-Presser Freeze ‘The Kardashians’ Finale Skips Right Over Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga Scandal

Playing Robots Into Heaven, like its predecessor Friends That Break Your Heart, finds Blake reconnecting with his electronic music roots, similar to his acclaimed early EPs. While it is considered Blake’s sixth studio LP and the follow-up to 2021’s Friends That Break Your Heart, the artist did release an album of ambient music in 2022, titled Wind Down, that made use of AI technology and served as a sleep aid. The musician also recently appeared on Metro Boomin’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse standout “Hummingbird.”

A month after the album’s release, Blake will embark on a North American tour that stretches from Queens to Los Angeles over the course of two weeks. He will also perform a hometown show in London at Alexandra Palace on Sept. 28. Tickets for all dates are on sale now.