See James Blake, Travis Scott Float in the Underworld in ‘Mile High’ Video

James Blake has dropped the video for his Assume Form single “Mile High,” featuring Travis Scott and producer Metro Boomin.

The British singer shared the video on Sunday, just hours before Scott is set to perform as part of the Maroon 5-headliner Super Bowl LIII halftime show.

The visual, directed by collaborator Nabil Elderkin, is a trippy visual that parallels the Jordan Peele-helmed film Get Out as Blake becomes hypnotized by stirring a cup of tea across from Scott in a café. The duo is then transported into an enigmatic underworld where they float through a dark abyss.

Blake released his latest LP Assume Form in January, his first record in three years. The album also features collaborations with Moses Sumney, Rosalía and Andre 3000.

Blake is set to launch a North American tour on February 18th at the Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia with stops in Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Seattle, Portland and Oakland, as well as a two-night stint in New York City. The tour concludes March 16th at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California.