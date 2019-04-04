Watch James Blake, Rosalia Collide in New ‘Barefoot in the Park’ Video

James Blake and Rosalía find themselves on a collision course in the new video for their recent collaboration, “Barefoot in the Park.” Directed by Diana Kunst and Mau Morgó, the clip opens with a jarring shot of a boy and a girl standing in front of a fiery car crash. The strange imagery continues as the two kids set off on different paths, aging as they walk while their younger selves turn to dust.

Blake and Rosalía maintain a presence throughout the video, and towards the end, they share a moment of recognition as they drive past each other on an empty road. The clip closes with the same opening shot of the wreck, though now it’s clear that the two musicians were the ones driving the cars.

“Barefoot in the Park” appears on Blake’s most recent album, Assume Form, which arrived in January. Along with Rosalía, the album features contributions from André 3000, Travis Scott, Metro Boomin and Moses Sumney.

Rosalía, meanwhile, released her most recent album, El Mal Querer, last year and recently teamed with J Balvin and El Guincho for a new single, “Con Altura.” The Spanish singer has a handful of U.S. festival dates scheduled for this summer, including stops at Coachella, Something in the Water and Red Bull Music Festival NYC.