James Blake Returns With New Album ‘Playing Robots Into Heaven’

James Blake returned in a big way Wednesday as the singer simultaneously announced a new tour, new song and new album, titled Playing Robots Into Heaven.

Playing Robots Into Heaven, like its predecessor Friends That Break Your Heart, finds Blake reconnecting with his electronic music roots, similar to his acclaimed early EPs.

Ahead of the LP’s Sept. 8 release, Blake has shared the Oliver Hudson-directed video for the first single “Big Hammer,” a predominantly instrumental track with sampled vocals but none from Blake himself:

A month after the album’s release, Blake will embark on a brief North American tour that stretches from Queens to Los Angeles over the course of two weeks.

While Playing Robots Into Heaven is considered Blake’s sixth studio LP and the follow-up to 2021’s Friends That Break Your Heart, the artist did release an album of ambient music in 2022, titled Wind Down, that made use of AI technology and served as a sleep aid.

Blake is currently residing on the Hot 100, but not for any Playing Robots Into Heaven tracks: The singer has scored a hit as a featured artist on Metro Boomin’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse standout “Hummingbird.” Trending Jennifer Lawrence, A-List Actors Threaten to Strike in Letter to SAG Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Deal With Netflix Isn't Going Anywhere Trumpworld Rages at McCarthy: ‘Kevin’s in Trouble Now’ Donald Trump Did Not Have a Great Day in Court. Again

Playing Robots Into Heaven Track List

1. “Asking to Break”

2. “Loading”

3. “Tell Me”

4. “Fall Back”

5. “He’s Been Wonderful”

6. “Big Hammer”

7. “I Want You to Know”

8. “Night Sky”

9. “Fire the Editor”

10. “If You Can Hear Me”

11. “Playing Robots Into Heaven”

James Blake Tour Dates

Oct. 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

Oct. 5 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

Oct. 9 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 10 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

Oct. 12 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

Oct. 14 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic Theater

Oct. 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery