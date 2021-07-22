James Blake Announces New Album ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’

James Blake has announced his new album, Friends That Break Your Heart, and with it, the Finneas-starring video for the first single “Say What You Will” and U.S. fall tour dates.
“The song is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing,” Blake said of “Say What You Will” in a statement. “Comparison really is the thief of joy.”
Finneas isn’t the only guest on Friends That Break Your Heart, which Blake described as a concept album: SZA, JID, SwaVay, and Monica Martin also make appearances on the LP.
Friends That Break Your Heart, available to preorder now, arrives September 10th and marks Blake’s first full-length album since 2018’s Assume Form; in December 2020, the singer dropped his Covers EP, including his surprise hit rendition of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed.”
Blake’s tour in support of his new album will kick off September 16th and 17th with a pair of gigs at San Diego’s The Observatory, with the month-long, U.S.-spanning trek concluding October 16th and 17th with two nights at Atlanta’s Tabernacle.
Friends That Break Your Heart Tracklist
1. Famous Last Words
2. Life Is Not The Same
3. Coming Back (feat. SZA)
4. Funeral
5. Frozen (feat. JID & SwaVay)
6. I’m So Blessed You’re Mine
7. Foot Forward
8. Show Me (feat. Monica Martin)
9. Say What You Will
10. Lost Angel Nights
11. Friends That Break Your Heart
12. If I’m Insecure
James Blake Tour Dates
September 16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
September 17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
September 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Greek Theatre
September 21 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
September 22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
September 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
September 28 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
September 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ The State Theatre
October 2 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Auditorium
October 3 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
October 6 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
October 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
October 9 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
October 12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
October 13 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
October 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
October 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle