James Blake Announces New Album ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’

James Blake has announced his new album, Friends That Break Your Heart, and with it, the Finneas-starring video for the first single “Say What You Will” and U.S. fall tour dates.

“The song is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing,” Blake said of “Say What You Will” in a statement. “Comparison really is the thief of joy.”

Finneas isn’t the only guest on Friends That Break Your Heart, which Blake described as a concept album: SZA, JID, SwaVay, and Monica Martin also make appearances on the LP.

Friends That Break Your Heart, available to preorder now, arrives September 10th and marks Blake’s first full-length album since 2018’s Assume Form; in December 2020, the singer dropped his Covers EP, including his surprise hit rendition of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed.”

Blake’s tour in support of his new album will kick off September 16th and 17th with a pair of gigs at San Diego’s The Observatory, with the month-long, U.S.-spanning trek concluding October 16th and 17th with two nights at Atlanta’s Tabernacle.

Friends That Break Your Heart Tracklist

1. Famous Last Words

2. Life Is Not The Same

3. Coming Back (feat. SZA)

4. Funeral

5. Frozen (feat. JID & SwaVay)

6. I’m So Blessed You’re Mine

7. Foot Forward

8. Show Me (feat. Monica Martin)

9. Say What You Will

10. Lost Angel Nights

11. Friends That Break Your Heart

12. If I’m Insecure

James Blake Tour Dates

September 16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

September 17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

September 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Greek Theatre

September 21 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

September 22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

September 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

September 28 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

September 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ The State Theatre

October 2 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Auditorium

October 3 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

October 6 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

October 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

October 9 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

October 12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

October 13 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

October 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

October 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle