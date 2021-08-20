Hear James Blake’s Atmospheric New Song ‘Life Is Not the Same’

James Blake has released a new single, “Life Is Not the Same. The dreamy song is the second track from his upcoming album, Friends That Break Your Heart, out September 10th via Republic Records.

“Life Is Not the Same” is a collaboration between Blake and producer Take A Daytrip, who co-produced Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” with Kanye West.

Blake previously shared single “Say What You Will” along with the Finneas-starring music video for the track. The album, which Blake described as a concept album, will also feature appearances from SZA, JID, SwaVay, and Monica Martin.

Friends That Break Your Heart, available to pre-order now, arrives September 10th and marks Blake’s first full-length album since 2018’s Assume Form; in December 2020, the singer dropped his Covers EP, including his surprise hit rendition of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed.”

Blake’s tour in support of his new album will kick off September 16th and 17th with a pair of gigs at San Diego’s The Observatory, with the month-long, U.S.-spanning trek concluding October 16th and 17th with two nights at Atlanta’s Tabernacle.