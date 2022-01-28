 James Blake, Labrinth Team Up for 'Euphoria' soundtrack's 'Pick Me Up' - Rolling Stone
Hear James Blake, Labrinth Join Forces for ‘Pick Me Up’

“Pick Me Up” is featured on Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack), which arrives on Feb. 25

James Blake has unveiled an ethereal new song, “Pick Me Up,” off the upcoming soundtrack to the newest season of the hit HBO show, Euphoria.

The delicate track, which features an appearance by British singer-songwriter Labrinth, sees Blake fantasizing about running away with a love interest. “I have packed my bags and I am ready,” the singer intones. “I’m ready to go/Just take me anywhere.”

Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack), which arrives on Feb. 25 via Interscope in partnership with HBO, will also include Tove Lo’s “How Long” and Lana Del Rey’s “Watercolor Eyes.”

Euphoria — which stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney — has previously partnered with musicians to debut new music on the show. Last year, the show featured “Lo Vas a Olvidar,” a collaboration between Billie Eilish and Rosalía. Labrinth serves as the show’s lead composer, and received an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the song “All for Us” in 2020.

Blake’s most recent album, Friends That Break Your Heartarrived last fall. The album, which Blake described as a concept album, features appearances from SZA, JID, SwaVay, and Monica Martin.

