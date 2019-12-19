James Blake Performs ‘I’ll Come Too’ on ‘Tonight Show,’ Premieres Music Video

James Blake brought a string section along for his performance of “I’ll Come Too” on The Tonight Show Wednesday night.

The track comes from his latest album, Assume Form, released in January of this year and currently up for Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammys. Blake wrote the song about accompanying his girlfriend, actress Jameela Jamil, on her extended work trips.

Following the performance, Blake premiered the music video for “I’ll Come Too.” The clip features nature documentary footage (courtesy of BBC Earth) showing an adorable macaroni penguin watching albatrosses flying around and courting by the ocean. Planet Earth‘s Matt Meech edited the footage together.

“I remembered some footage that we didn’t use on Planet Earth II that I thought might be useful,” Meech said. “Both birds look quirky, elegant and beautiful, the Albatrosses have an unusual mating dance, which the penguins watch from afar and the mysterious backdrop of the Snares island, off the coast of Southern New Zealand, is a truly unique landscape.”

On The Tonight Show, Dua Lipa also stopped by on Wednesday night for an interview with Jimmy Fallon. She’ll be performing on the show Thursday night, and in the interview teased her own “orchestral” plans for it.